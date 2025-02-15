Spinnaker Trust Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,982,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,454,000 after buying an additional 804,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $82.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $74.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

