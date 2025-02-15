Family CFO Inc Acquires 813 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up 0.6% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,118,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV opened at $109.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

