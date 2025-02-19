Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUN. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Up 0.7 %

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$12.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.14. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$10.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

(Get Free Report

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.