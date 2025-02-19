SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Stock Price Up 3% – Still a Buy?

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €16.00 ($16.67) and last traded at €15.98 ($16.65). Approximately 245,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.52 ($16.17).

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of €14.39 and a 200 day moving average of €16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.36.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

