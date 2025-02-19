KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €54.70 ($56.98) and last traded at €54.00 ($56.25). Approximately 58,997 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,601% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.30 ($55.52).

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

