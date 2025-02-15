First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.87 and traded as high as $37.41. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 397,349 shares.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMLP. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

