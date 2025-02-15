Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.36 and traded as high as $14.76. Nature’s Sunshine Products shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 13,135 shares traded.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $268.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 131,174 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 51.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 24.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

