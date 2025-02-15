IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.85 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 52.40 ($0.66). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 49.25 ($0.62), with a volume of 3,856,036 shares traded.

IP Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £465.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.59.

IP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world’s most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK’s largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.