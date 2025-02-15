United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Update

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,700 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 267,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

USLM stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.32. 125,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,913. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.20. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $159.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.91.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 24.55%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.27%.

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 22,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total transaction of $3,155,051.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,716,816.92. This represents a 15.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 900.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

