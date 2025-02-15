US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTWY traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

