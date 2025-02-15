Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,710.90 ($46.71) and traded as high as GBX 4,012 ($50.50). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,955 ($49.78), with a volume of 2,036,260 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($57.90) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($51.60) to GBX 4,400 ($55.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,681.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,714.63. The company has a market capitalization of £45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 44.97%.

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software.

