LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Short Interest Down 40.8% in January

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,900 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the January 15th total of 665,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
LendingTree Stock Performance
TREE traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $46.97. 140,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,407. The firm has a market cap of $627.52 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.07. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree
In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $516,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,912.28. This represents a 11.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Scott V. Totman acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.59 per share, with a total value of $144,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,192 shares in the company, valued at $702,029.28. The trade was a 25.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
