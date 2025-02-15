Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 27,965 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 347.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,965 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after buying an additional 29,430,979 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,648,000 after buying an additional 452,814 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,395,000 after buying an additional 5,772,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,943,000 after buying an additional 3,848,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

