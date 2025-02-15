Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 281,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 112,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Chakana Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$5.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

