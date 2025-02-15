Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,977,000 after acquiring an additional 345,268 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,382,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,811,000 after buying an additional 132,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,199,000 after buying an additional 132,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 37.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 427,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,125,000 after acquiring an additional 116,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $573.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.95. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $584.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.30.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

