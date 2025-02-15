iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Position Raised by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 0.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $175,931,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,459,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,949,000 after acquiring an additional 920,819 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,846,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,097,000 after acquiring an additional 187,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,460,000 after acquiring an additional 84,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,469,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,019,000 after purchasing an additional 61,784 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $49.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

