US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $85.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Melius started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research raised US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

USFD stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. US Foods has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $211,300,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $171,107,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in US Foods by 100.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,548,000 after buying an additional 2,435,357 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $121,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

