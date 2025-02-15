Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.54 and last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 419282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 18,119 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $602,637.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,003,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,623,937.50. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter worth about $63,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 99.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.