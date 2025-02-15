V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 1,285 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of eBay by 794.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 62,719 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $573,220,000 after buying an additional 335,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $69.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

