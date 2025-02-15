Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 4.0% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Redburn Partners reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $188,623.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. This represents a 11.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,143 shares of company stock valued at $41,917,493 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.25. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

