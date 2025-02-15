WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Melius downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

