Compass Financial Group INC SD Increases Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 18.4% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $96,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $221.15 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $193.37 and a 12 month high of $224.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.38.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

