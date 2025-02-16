ABC Arbitrage SA Buys New Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 47.8% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 258,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 60,327.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.81.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 18,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $110,227.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,437,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,797,610.16. The trade was a 1.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 156,298 shares of company stock worth $1,043,886. Insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

