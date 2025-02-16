ABC Arbitrage SA Buys New Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 47.8% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 258,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 60,327.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Latin America Stock Performance
Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.81.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
