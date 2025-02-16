British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7391 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 57.83%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

