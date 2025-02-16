Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 385 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 875.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

