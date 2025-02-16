Highland Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVSU. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSU opened at $68.76 on Friday. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $57.22 and a 12-month high of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.93.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

