OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OceanPal Stock Performance

Shares of OceanPal stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,325. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. OceanPal has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Get OceanPal alerts:

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. OceanPal had a negative net margin of 37.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%.

OceanPal Company Profile

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.