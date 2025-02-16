Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $5.59 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 123,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,210,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,425,000 after buying an additional 154,938 shares during the period. Stanich Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 47,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

