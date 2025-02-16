Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

