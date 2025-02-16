Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Short Interest Update

Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.
Next 15 Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NXFNF remained flat at $4.34 during trading hours on Friday. Next 15 Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.
About Next 15 Group
