Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Short Interest Update

Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Next 15 Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NXFNF remained flat at $4.34 during trading hours on Friday. Next 15 Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

