JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,559 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 62,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VEA stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.