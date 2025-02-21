Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 4,570 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCOM. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8,688.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $64.25.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

