Bank of Stockton Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,385,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. McAdam LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,938,000 after buying an additional 1,326,211 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $176.09 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.67.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

