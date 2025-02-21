Crumly & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 1.5% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after buying an additional 3,053,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,954,000 after buying an additional 1,968,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,171,000 after buying an additional 1,423,564 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9,522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,022,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,042,000 after buying an additional 1,012,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,195,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after buying an additional 796,494 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.87 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

