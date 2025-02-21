Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 25,389 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,748,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 114,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $119.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.91. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

