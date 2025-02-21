Lane & Associates LLC Has $15.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 8.2% of Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after buying an additional 242,536 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after buying an additional 134,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $301.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $452.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

