Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 407,800 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Garden Stage Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ GSIW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. 169,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. Garden Stage has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

