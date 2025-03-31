Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 407,800 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Garden Stage Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ GSIW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. 169,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. Garden Stage has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.
