Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO) Releases Earnings Results

Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Klotho Neurosciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KLTO stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 55,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,279. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34. Klotho Neurosciences has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $13.10.

About Klotho Neurosciences

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors.

