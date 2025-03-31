Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Midland States Bancorp stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

