Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 84527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 700.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGR. Catawba River Capital purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,249,000. Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,076,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 64,129 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

