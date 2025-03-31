MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Issues Earnings Results

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBHGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

MDB Capital Stock Performance

MDB Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.32. 273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,203. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. MDB Capital has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

MDB Capital Company Profile

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

