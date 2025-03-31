MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Issues Earnings Results

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
MDB Capital Stock Performance
MDB Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.32. 273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,203. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. MDB Capital has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.95.
MDB Capital Company Profile
