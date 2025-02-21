Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $4.47. Evotec shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 44,607 shares traded.

Evotec Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

