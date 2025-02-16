Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.18. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 47,000 shares changing hands.

Atico Mining Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

