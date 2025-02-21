Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) CEO James P. Zallie Sells 10,815 Shares

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $126.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.38. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.51 and a 1-year high of $155.44.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INGR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ingredion by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.