Summerhill Capital Management lnc. Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Summerhill Capital Management lnc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 3.5% of Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 153,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 120,687 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,962,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,002,000 after acquiring an additional 202,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 406,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $103.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

