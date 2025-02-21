Oppenheimer Lowers Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $165.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $189.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.2 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $115.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.40. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

