Advyzon Investment Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

