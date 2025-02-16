Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Millennium Investment & Acquisition shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Stock Performance

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millennium Investment and Acquisition Co Inc (ticker: MILC)MILC has three assets:1) Activated Carbon (AC) plant located in Kawaihae, Hawaii2) SMC Global (SMC) – India financial services firm3) Approximately $2 million of cash and short term investments (zero debt)Investors in MILC can gain exposure to Alternative Energy and India which are two potentially appealing investment allocation sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.