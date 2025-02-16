Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) versus CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Head to Head Contrast

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Talen Energy and CLP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 0 10 0 3.00 CLP 0 0 0 0 0.00

Talen Energy currently has a consensus price target of $247.10, indicating a potential upside of 2.30%. Given Talen Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Talen Energy is more favorable than CLP.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Talen Energy has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Talen Energy and CLP”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $2.55 billion 4.81 $613.00 million $18.68 12.93 CLP $11.13 billion 1.86 $867.59 million N/A N/A

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than Talen Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Talen Energy and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy 50.48% 8.59% 3.13% CLP N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Talen Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Talen Energy beats CLP on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal. The Company’s Susquehanna nuclear power plant has approximately two boiling water reactors with a combined capacity of over 2,600 megawatts. Its fossil fuel plants are located in Athens, Barney Davis, Bayonne, Brandon Shores, Brunner Island, Camden, Colstrip and Dartmouth, among others. It has an art energy trading center located in Allentown, Pennsylvania (PA), where it manages asset load obligations, fuel supply, capacity and related products, and all supporting physical or financial transactions for its electric generation portfolio.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar. It is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

