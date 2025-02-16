Mohammedulla Khaishgi Sells 12,600 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $343,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,537.60. This represents a 8.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mohammedulla Khaishgi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $324,324.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $307,818.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 10,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $225,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 806 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $18,135.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 4,626 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $104,085.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 400 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 814 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $18,315.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 1,129 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $22,580.00.

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. IBEX Limited has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $457.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of IBEX

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IBEX by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in IBEX by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IBEX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IBEX by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IBEX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

